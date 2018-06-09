  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Man, 24, shot outside Logan Square bar

EMBED </>More Videos

A 24-year-old man was wounded in a shooting outside a Logan Square bar Saturday morning, Chicago police said. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 24-year-old man was wounded in a shooting outside a Logan Square bar Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. near the East Room in the 2300-block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said. The club stays open until 4 a.m.

The man was transported to a hospital after being wounded in the arm and stomach.

Witnesses told investigators that witnesses told them that the man was standing on the street when shots rang out. It is unclear if the man was ever inside the club or just walking down the street.

No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimechicago shootingChicagoLogan Square
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged after Joliet crime spree, police chase
Chicago Weather: Heavy rains move across area Saturday morning
2 charged in Gary ATF shooting, 1 on the run
Ex-Trump aide George Papadopoulos, wife: from "paradise to hell"
City reaches proposed settlement in Bettie Jones lawsuit
Police: Crash involving Lyft driver leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
Chicago remembers Anthony Bourdain
Warriors win 2018 NBA title, blow out Cavs in Game 4 108-85
Show More
Body found in Dolton alleyway
Chicago joins relief effort for victims of Guatemala eruption
John Lithgow honored at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Palos Hills woman defaults when student loans transfer lenders without notice
More News