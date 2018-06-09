Man, 24, shot outside Logan Square bar

A 24-year-old man was wounded in a shooting outside a Logan Square bar Saturday morning, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. near the East Room in the 2300-block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said. The club stays open until 4 a.m.The man was transported to a hospital after being wounded in the arm and stomach.Witnesses told investigators that witnesses told them that the man was standing on the street when shots rang out. It is unclear if the man was ever inside the club or just walking down the street.No one is in custody.