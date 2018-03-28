Man, 27, accused of trying to kidnap girl in Albany Park

Gary Powell, 27, was accused of trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 27-year-old Chicago man was charged after allegedly trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in the city's Albany Park neighborhood.

Gary L. Powell, of the North Side, was charged with attempted kidnapping, police said.

Late Tuesday morning, Powell allegedly followed the 11-year-old into a store in the 3600-block of West Montrose. Powell then followed her to the register and helped put some of her items on the counter. He then placed his hands around her and insisted she accompany him outside, police said.

Officers who responded to the call arrested Powell within 10 minutes of the incident.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attempted abductionChicagoAlbany Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother charged after fatal Gary fire denied bond
Man, 34, charged with stealing ambulance outside St. Bernard Hospital
Mother charged with murder after kids found dead in car seats
Moser, Loyola Ramblers and Sister Jean basking in Final Four
Chicago calls out 'unoriginal' Houston over 'Bean' sculpture
Blagojevich SCOTUS conference set for April
Chicago City Council approves $8.5B O'Hare expansion project
Inspired by film, woman buys billboard against alleged abuser
Show More
Labrador retriever tops list of Chicago's most popular dog
Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool after mom forgets to park it
PHOTOS: Statue by NU professor unveiled in London's Trafalgar Square
You can now buy a car from Walmart
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos