A 31-year-old man was found stabbed multiple times late Friday in his West Side apartment.The man's roommate discovered the man at about 10 p.m. in their apartment on North Parkside near Madison and Central in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.The victim was identified as Marvin Pierce, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.No one was in custody Saturday morning. A motive was not immediately clear, police said.