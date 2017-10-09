Man, 46, fatally shot in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a 46-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police said the man was shot multiple times at about 2:10 p.m. in the 7300-block of South Dante Avenue. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he died at 3:15 p.m.

The victim's wife identified him as Marshall Carter, and said he was shot and killed while working on his car outside their home.

She also said her husband's death came just one day after the five year anniversary of the fatal shooting of her son, 17-year-old Jonathan Williams, who was killed on Oct. 8, 2012. She said his killer has never been caught.

A police investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago shootingman killedChicagoGreater Grand Crossing
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Cubs beat Nationals 2-1 in NLDS Game 3, lead series 2-1
5 wanted for assault, robbery of NU student at Chicago campus
Caught on camera: Couple's fight at restaurant goes viral
Minnesota man lived with bodies of mom, brother for year
10 fire-related deaths confirmed in apocalyptic California wildfires
Las Vegas gunman shot guard before killing spree began
Friends mourn 2 young couples killed in quadruple-fatal crash
Puerto Rican student enrolls in Chicago school after hurricane devastates island
Show More
Gov't wants long sentence for suburban teen terrorist
Boy, 9, accused of sex assault on girl, 6
Local leaders continue push to bring Amazon HQ to Chicago
Toddler falls out of window on Northwest Side
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
More Photos