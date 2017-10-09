Man, 46, fatally shot in Greater Grand Crossing

Chicago police said a 46-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Monday afternoon.Police said the man was shot multiple times at about 2:10 p.m. in the 7300-block of South Dante Avenue. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he died at 3:15 p.m.The victim's wife identified him as Marshall Carter, and said he was shot and killed while working on his car outside their home.She also said her husband's death came just one day after the five year anniversary of the fatal shooting of her son, 17-year-old Jonathan Williams, who was killed on Oct. 8, 2012. She said his killer has never been caught.A police investigation is ongoing.