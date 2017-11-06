Charges have been filed against a man accused of lying to Chicago police about a missing 8-year-old girl, police said Monday morning.Cleadus Taylor, 33, of South Bend, Ind. has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct for making a false report.Sunday afternoon in the 8500-block of South Cottage Grove, Taylor told police that he left his keys in the ignition of car when it was stolen with an 8-year-old girl in the back seat.The search lasted nearly four hours and police were in the process of issuing an Amber Alert when detectives were notified that the girl had been found unharmed.Monday morning, police said that the girl was never in the stolen car in the first place and was never in any danger. Police said Taylor deliberately fabricated the circumstances of the incident.The car was recovered in the 7600-block of South Green Street.