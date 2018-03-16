  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Man arrested at Indiana White Castle with suspected 'one pot' meth lab

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) --
A man was arrested at a Hobart, Indiana, White Castle on Friday morning for possession of a suspected "one pot" meth lab.

Police were responding to a call of a suspicious person at the White Castle in the 7900 block of East Ridge Road and found a man with a suspected "one pot" meth lab. The LaPorte County resident was taken into custody.

"One pot" or "shake-and-bake" meth labs are becoming more common, emergency responders say, because they require fewer resources and less time and knowledge to operate. Because of this they have greater potential to cause explosions, fires and chemical exposures.

The Indiana State Police contained the chemicals from the suspected meth lab. Four Hobart police officers were treated for exposure to the chemicals.

The investigation is ongoing; charges are expected.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
white castlemethmeth labmethamphetaminearrestHobart
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Engineers behind collapsed Fla. bridge involved in East Chicago project
Father of formerly missing Markham children questioned by police
Chatham students make amends after classmates trash Walmart during walkout
At least 6 crushed to death in Florida bridge collapse
Sister claims to know location of Stacy Peterson's body
1,100 Downers Grove students get hour detentions for walkouts
UPDATE: Man grabs girl at Roosevelt Red Line station
Horrifying video shows passengers flung from ski lift
Show More
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
Police: Man grabbed teen, tried to abduct her in West Lawn
Water taxis return to Chicago River on St. Patrick's Day
Custodian accused of stealing from students' bags during walkout
Man convicted of killing off-duty Cook Co. Sheriff's officer in 2013 sentenced to 65 years in prison
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos