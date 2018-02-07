Man arrested in viral video of sex assault on girl, 6

  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
MONTGOMERY, Alabama --
A Michigan man has been arrested for the sexual assault of a child that was videoed and shared around the world.

Germaine Moore, the man at the center of a child sex case that's gained international interest now sits in the Elmore County jail in Alabama.

Elmore County D.A. Randall Houston told WSFA, "These are the kind of cases that give all of us as parents nightmares."

Many people shared the video on social media in an apparent attempt to locate the man seen in the video, leading authorities in several states to warn people they could face charges for sharing and possessing the video.

Investigators in Detroit determined the 6-year-old little girl performing a sex act in a viral video was from their area and the man shown in the video was Germaine Moore, from Millbrook.

Michigan police believe he sexually assaulted young relatives in Detroit and in Alabama. Now the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is working against the clock to determine what crimes happened in that state.

Lt. Brooke Walker said, "There is some age to the video. We're trying to nail that time frame down. So obviously child victim ages that are being reported today, they have aged above maybe what we saw in that video."

SBI executed a search warrant at Moore's house, obtaining devices which are now part of the investigation.

Police say Moore's wife Tonya attempted to derail their efforts and was arrested for hindering prosecution. She's being held on a $35,000 bond.

Prosecutors do believe there are more victims.

Moore is expected to be charged soon, and he'll be making his first appearance in court this week.
