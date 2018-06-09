  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Man charged after Joliet crime spree, police chase

An alleged crime spree sparked a police chase in a busy area of Joliet. (WLS)

An alleged crime spree sparked a police chase in a busy area of Joliet.

Police said a man in a stolen SUV tried to rob the Burger King on Plainfield Road at about 12:56 p.m. The suspect ordered food through the drive-thru window and when an employee opened the window, the suspect demanded the money from the cash drawer. The employee closed the window and no money was taken.

The same man is also accused of robbing a 7-11 on Essington Road moments later. The man walked into the store and demanded all the money from the cash register, police said. The suspect then fled the area in a red Cadillac SUV.

The same suspect then attempted rob a nearby Chase Bank at about 1 p.m., police said.

At about 1:22 p.m. the suspect was located by an officer on Caton Far Road and Cryder Lane. The suspect led police on a chase before he was taken into custody in the area of Route 30 and Spangler Road.

The suspect, 34-year-old Thomas Manaras Jr. of Plainfield, has been charged with two counts of attempted robbery, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and citations related to aggravated fleeing and eluding, police said.
