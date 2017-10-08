Man charged with reckless conduct after woman injured in Antioch fireworks accident

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman has lost at least three of her fingers after a fireworks accident at a party in the far northern suburbs and one person has been charged with reckless conduct, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened in the 21800-block of West North Avenue in Antioch at about 7 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters said the 30-year-old Woodstock woman could lose her entire hand due to injuries after a large firework exploded as she was holding it. The victim lit the firework thinking it was a candle and it exploded in her hand, the sheriff's office said.

The woman was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The Antioch Fire Department said three small children nearby were not injured,

The firework was red, white and blue and approximately the size of a quarter stick of dynamite.

Justin Kennedy, 28, of Woodstock brought the firework to the party, the sheriff's office said. He has been charged with reckless conduct, a felony, and endangering the life/health of a child, a misdemeanor. Kennedy is expected in bond court Sunday morning.
