CHICAGO (WLS) --A man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash while fleeing Chicago police Thursday, police said.
Police said Curtis Pugh, 22, of Matteson was speeding down South Lafayette Avenue near 79th Street when he hit Julia Callaway.
The 55-year-old Callaway was on her way to pick up her granddaughter from daycare. Another man was hit during the chase and he is expected to be ok.
Police said Pugh was arrested on Thursday in the 8200-block of South Lafayette Avenue. On Saturday, police said he was charged with murder, leaving the scene of a deadly accident, aggravated fleeing along with misdemeanor counts of fleeing police and speeding 26-34 miles-per-hour over the limit.
Callaway is survived by her husband, two daughters and her beloved granddaughter.