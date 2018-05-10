2 pedestrians struck by driver fleeing Auburn Park traffic stop; 1 dead

Three pedestrians were struck Thursday after a driver attempted to flee a traffic stop.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two pedestrians were struck after a driver attempted to flee a traffic stop Thursday, according to police.

Police said officers attempted to stop a dark-colored sedan near West 79th Street and South Lafayette Avenue when the driver took off and struck the victims.

One female victim, 55, was transported to University of Chicago hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other victim, a 30-year-old man, was treated on the scene.

The offenders are in custody, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic stoppedestrian struckchicago police departmentcar accidentChicagoAuburn Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 CPD officers charged with stealing cash, drugs, sharing proceeds with snitches
Body found along Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights
Woman accused of stalking, sending 65,000 texts after one date
5th graders push to add extra 'S' to Douglas Park's name
Heart transplant recipient receives diploma in hospital
Package bomb detonates outside Episcopal church in Texas
California Airbnb host says her home was brutally ransacked by renters
2 rescued after car goes into pond in Hammond
Show More
Dozens more sealed documents released in Van Dyke murder trial
Scientist, 104, dies after travel to Switzerland for assisted suicide
Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in Chicago
Nephew swoops in after man leaves millions to building workers
More News