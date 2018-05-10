2 pedestrians struck by driver fleeing Auburn Park traffic stop; 1 dead

Two pedestrians were struck after a driver attempted to flee a traffic stop Thursday, according to police.Police said officers attempted to stop a dark-colored sedan near West 79th Street and South Lafayette Avenue when the driver took off and struck the victims.One female victim, 55, was transported to University of Chicago hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.The other victim, a 30-year-old man, was treated on the scene.The offenders are in custody, police said.