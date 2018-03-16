One of two men convicted of killing an off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer outside a Bellwood VFW hall will be sentenced Friday.It happened in 2013 while Cuauhtemoc Estrada was hosting a Christmas party. He saw two armed masked men trying to rob his daughter and her boyfriend and tried to stop them and was shot and killed.Brandon Jackson faces 45 years to life in prison after he was found guilty in January. His accomplice, Gage Thornton, pleaded guilty last year wand was sentenced to 35 years in prison.