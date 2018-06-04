Man dies after car goes into retention pond in Libertyville

A man died after driving into a retention pond in north suburban Libertyville Monday.Firefighters received a call about a car floating in the pond around 5 p.m. They tried to put a lifejacket on the driver and pull him out, but a diver was sent in to rescue him when the car started to sink.Fire officials said that at one point the car's trunk opened, and that caused the car to sink quickly, and straight down.Witnesses told investigators the man may have suffered a medical episode.The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.