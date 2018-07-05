Man escapes burning car after Southwest Side hit-and-run crash

One man was injured in a hit and run crash early Thursday on Chicago's Southwest Side. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man managed to escape his burning car after a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Southwest Side early Thursday morning, with the help of a bystander who saw it all happen.

A witness said a passing driver helped pull the 23-year-old man out of the vehicle around 1:30 a.m. in the 4700-block of South Cicero Avenue in the city's Vittum Park neighborhood, possibly saving his life.

The victim was headed north on Cicero when a southbound driver crossed a median and hit his car head-on, police said. The victim crashed into a parking lot curb before the vehicle caught fire.

Police said the driver who hit him did not stop.

A witness said someone driving a pickup saw the burning car, stopped and pulled the 23-year-old man out.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
