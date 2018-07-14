Man fatally shot by Chicago police in South Shore

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3764919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was fatally shot by Chicago police in the South Shore neighborhood, sparking outrage by local residents and witnesses.

Police Involved Shooting - 2098 E 71 ST. Adult male offender struck, no injuro w to officers. PIO responding & details to follow pic.twitter.com/ThkfxuLRtM — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 14, 2018

A man was fatally shot Saturday evening by Chicago police in the South Shore neighborhood.At about 6:30 p.m., officers on foot saw the man "exhibiting characteristics of an armed person" and went to question him, according to tweet by CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. A confrontation then ensued and the man was shot, he said. A weapon was recovered at the scene, Guglielmi said.The incident occurred near 71st Street and Clyde on the South Side.After the shooting, crowds gathered and, at times, scuffled with police. The crowd chanted, "No justice, no peace."The man was pronounced dead at Jackson Park Hospital, fire officials said.Witnesses said the man was shot several times.Witness Allen Davis said that police saw the man's holster and asked him for his concealed carry permit, but when he reached for it, police shot him.No officers were hurt, police said.A police press conference was scheduled for 9:15 p.m., but was delayed Saturday night.In a statement, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said it is committed to a "thorough, objective and unbiased investigation and requests the public's patience and cooperation." Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or chicagocopa.org.Inbound and outbound Metra trains were not operating between Stony Island and South Chicago/93rd St. due to the incident, according to a 7:22 p.m. tweet by Metra.