Good Samaritan fatally struck trying to help stranger after wrong-way crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle as he was helping a woman who had been in an accident with a wrong way driver.

By
COLDSPRING, Texas --
Taylor Walters was driving on 190 West in Livingston when she saw a truck heading the wrong way and coming straight for her.

She slammed on her brakes and was rear-ended by another car.

"I just remember freaking out saying, 'Oh my gosh. I've just been hit. I don't know what to do'," Taylor said.

The truck going the wrong way took off. Then, a stranger, Angel Saez, stopped to help.

"He was walking towards me and he said, 'Wait. Don't worry,'" Taylor said.

Angel, who was a volunteer firefighter, was still speaking to Taylor when he was hit and killed by another vehicle.

"The whole time all I could think about was that he was here because of the wreck that I was in," she said.

The driver who hit him wasn't charged, but authorities are searching for the wrong way driver.

Taylor's father Jason Walters posted an open letter thanking Angel.

"I can't thank his family enough he was there trying to console my family when I couldn't be," Walters said.

The Walters also went to the funeral Thursday afternoon.

"I didn't know whether to apologize or tell them thank you," Taylor said.

The Walters hoped to deliver to Angel's family the gratitude they wish they could offer him.

"He gave his life for me. He was there for me when my family couldn't be. I'd just thank him," said Taylor.

Angel's family is trying to raise money for his final expenses. You can donate to them here through GoFundMe.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedcar accidentgood samaritanu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Suspect shot brother before carjacking spree across Chicago
2 charged in fatal shooting of blind man on West Side
'Nah that aint it yo' Chance the Rapper responds to praise from President Trump
Man, 39, killed in Englewood shooting
Illinois Senate views marijuana as opioid alternative
Teacher accused of sex with student in school's bathroom
NFL Draft: Chicago Bears go back on the clock Friday night for Day 2 of NFL Draft
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Show More
1 killed, 1 wounded in Park Forest shooting
Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war
Man charged in Lakeview sexual assault
Which characters are in 'Avengers: Infinity War'?
More News