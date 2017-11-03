CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police are searching for a man who opened fire Thursday night inside a Starbucks on the city's North Side, killing a man and wounding two other people, including a 12-year-old boy.
The coffee shop is located in the 4700-block of North Broadway, on the ground floor of the historic Bridgeview Bank building in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.
After a drug deal, a man wearing a ski mask chased a 28-year-old man into the Starubucks around 8:10 p.m. and opened fire while innocent people were inside. The man being chased, a 24-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were shot.
"The Starbucks is divided. There's and east section and a west section, which is right on the corner. They were in the east section, or what you might consider to be the back of the Starbucks," said Commander Marc Buslik, Chicago Police Department.
The 28-year-old died at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him Friday morning as Sauvignon Watkins, of the 1100-block of East 82nd Street.
The 12-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the groin. He was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he is listed in good condition. The 24-year-old was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.
Police said all three victims knew each other.
Witnesses said they heard the gunshots and hit the ground.
"Heard two shots, then a pause. I grabbed my wife and kind of pushed her down and said, 'Shots!' Then there were three more, almost within a few seconds," said Mike Swaiko, a witness.
"It was gunshots. By the time we got in there, they had already, like, told everyone to get cover," said Maureen Swaiko, another witness.
Starbucks released a statement late Thursday night, saying in part:
"We were saddened to learn of the passing of a young man and the injury of two others as a result of gun violence at our store."
The company will keep the Uptown store closed Friday.
The suspect is still at large. The shooting remains under investigation.