Man shot in East Garfield Park, CPD squad car struck by gunfire

A Chicago Police Department squad car was hit by gunfire after two men opened fire on another man sitting on a porch in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.The 25-year-old victim was shot around 12:10 a.m. in the first block of North Francisco Avenue.Officers who were on-duty at the time heard the shots. When they responded the scene, police said the officers found the victim shot in the right hand. They also found a bullet hole in the rear driver's side door of their squad car.The man was transported to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized. He is expected to be OK.The officers were not hurt. Police said there is "no indication to believe the officers were the intended target."No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.