Man stabbed in face with screwdriver on bus

PHILADELPHIA --Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a SEPTA bus in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
It happened in the area of Germantown Avenue and W. Logan Street shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.
SEPTA officials say there was an altercation between two passengers on a Route 23 bus.
They say one passenger stabbed the other in the face with a screwdriver and then fled on foot.
The 19-year-old victim received a cut to his lip. He told authorities that he did not know the assailant.
Police have released surveillance images of the suspect as the search for him continues.