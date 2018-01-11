Man stabbed in face with screwdriver on bus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2923259" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SEPTA: Bus passenger stabbed in face with screwdriver. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 10, 2018.

Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a SEPTA bus in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.It happened in the area of Germantown Avenue and W. Logan Street shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.SEPTA officials say there was an altercation between two passengers on a Route 23 bus.They say one passenger stabbed the other in the face with a screwdriver and then fled on foot.The 19-year-old victim received a cut to his lip. He told authorities that he did not know the assailant.Police have released surveillance images of the suspect as the search for him continues.