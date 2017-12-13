Chicago police issue a warning after an attempted child luring in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.Police say a 9-year-old girl was walking in the 300 block of North Whipple Monday, between 3:45 p.m. and 4:10 p.m., when a man tried to call her to his SUV. The man followed the girl as she ran westbound on Fulton from Whipple. She was not hurt.The offender is described as 30-39 years old, black, with short black hair with twists and a mustache. He's about six feet tall, 200 pounds, and was wearing a light blue jacket, possibly Polo brand. The SUV is described as a white, late model SUV, possibly a Lincoln Navigator, with tinted windows.