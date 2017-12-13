Man tries to lure 9-year-old girl into SUV in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police issue a warning after an attempted child luring in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police say a 9-year-old girl was walking in the 300 block of North Whipple Monday, between 3:45 p.m. and 4:10 p.m., when a man tried to call her to his SUV. The man followed the girl as she ran westbound on Fulton from Whipple. She was not hurt.

The offender is described as 30-39 years old, black, with short black hair with twists and a mustache. He's about six feet tall, 200 pounds, and was wearing a light blue jacket, possibly Polo brand. The SUV is described as a white, late model SUV, possibly a Lincoln Navigator, with tinted windows.
