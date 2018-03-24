Man wearing body armor with loaded gun arrested at Union Station

A man with a loaded handgun, wearing a bullet proof vest and carrying a bag of SWAT equipment authorities believe was stolen from New York City police has been arrested at Chicago's busiest train station.Chicago police say 21-year-old Isaiah Malailua was arrested Friday morning at a Union Station ticket counter and charged with unlawful use of a weapon for wearing body armor.Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke set bail at $100,000 and ordered Malailua, from Redding, California, to remain in the Chicago area.Lyke says: This is troubling, to say the least, in light of what's happening in our country."Malailua was arrested after police dogs sniffed explosive residue in an unattended bag, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Officers found materials with NYPD SWAT patches inside and a bus ticket for Malailua.