A New Jersey man's houseboat that was swept away in the blizzard is now stuck in the frozen waters of Sandy Hook Bay.Fifty-three-year-old Danny Davis can see the vessel from the shoreline, encased in ice.He is still waiting for an ice-cutting tug boat to reach it.Davis is staying in his van in Monmouth County for now, along with his dogs, as he waits for his houseboat to be chiseled out.