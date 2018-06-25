Chicago police made a massive marijuana bust, seizing more than 1,500 pounds of cannabis products.The drugs had a street value of more than $10 million, police said in a Facebook post on Sunday.The pot was found during a traffic stop, when police pulled over a vehicle suspected in narcotics trafficking. A police dog alerted officers to the smell of drugs.Officers said the cannabis was being transported to Chicago from California.The driver, 42-year-old Jason Tanner of Lakehead, Calif., was arrested and charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a felony.