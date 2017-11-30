Missing teen believed to be with Snapchat predator found safe

A missing east Texas teenager has been found, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed.Heaven Ray Cox, 15, was reported missing on Saturday in Orange, Texas.Heaven's mother believed her daughter left with a man she met on Snapchat and could have been going with him to California."It's total shock, total shock," the girl's mother said. "We did not see it coming. Mainly we don't have any answers at all. We have no name, no face."Officials have not released any information related to the alleged man Heaven met on social media.