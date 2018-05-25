More than 70 arrested in Chicago raids; daycare used as gun stash house, police say

Chicago police say dozens of people suspected of participating in gang-related crimes have been arrested as part of anti-violence efforts ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Chicago police say dozens of people suspected of participating in gang-related crimes have been arrested as part of anti-violence efforts ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Police say in a statement officers were joined by agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in "precision raids" that started Thursday and continued Friday. They reported more than 70 arrests and more than a dozen weapons seized.

Officers also raided a child daycare facility suspected of being used as a stash house for guns. Four guns and ammunition were seized. No children were at the facility.

The raids come as more than 1,000 extra officers are set to hit the streets to help stem the surge in violence that typically accompanies long holiday weekends in Chicago.
