Mother charged after 3 children found alone in filthy Albany Park home

EMBED </>More Videos

The mother of three young children found living in squalor in Albany Park is in custody. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The mother of three young children found living alone in filthy conditions has been charged, Chicago police said Sunday morning.

The children are 3, 5, and 7 years old. Police discovered the children after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen about the children at about 6 p.m. Saturday They were in an apartment building in the 5000-block of North Harding Avenue on the North Side.

The mother, identified as 31-year-old Maria Cortez, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor child endangerment

The children were transported to Swedish Hospital where they were evaluated.

"No one was home and they were left alone," said neighbor Luisa Johnston. "That's sad and that's dangerous because they're babies."

DCFS is investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
childrenChicagoAlbany Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
3 children found alone in filthy Chicago home
Top Stories
Woman beaten by group of 4 women in West Loop
2 on motorcycle injured in south suburban hit-and-run crash
McDonald's drive-thru argument leads to shooting
Mom of student killed at Santa Fe HS says suspect pursued daughter for months
Woman struck and killed by car on Southwest Side, driver arrested
Boy, 13, wounded in Austin shooting
CTA installing new HD security cameras
Lincoln Park Zoo celebrating 150th anniversary with special exhibit
Show More
Dixon HS students graduating Sunday after shooting last week
Two off-duty police officers shot at bar in NW Indiana
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
Chicago man, 28, missing after not showing up to work in Northfield
More News