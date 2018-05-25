Mother charged after daughter, 5, accidentally shot at Lansing party

EMBED </>More Videos

A suburban mother has been charged with reckless conduct after being accused of accidentally shooting her 5-year-old daughter last month. (WLS)

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) --
A suburban mother has been charged with reckless conduct after being accused of accidentally shooting her 5-year-old daughter last month.

Andrea Cunningham-Ellis of Griffith, Indiana surrendered to Lansing police on Wednesday. She has been charged with one felony count of reckless conduct.

Police believe the mother was handling a gun during a party at the house in the 17700-block of Rosewood Drive on April 2 when the gun went off and injured her daughter who was sleeping at the time.

The child has been released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries, police said.

Cunningham-Ellis is expected to appear in bond court Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotaccidental shootingshootingLansing
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Indiana middle school shooting leaves 2 injured; suspect in custody
More than 70 arrested in Chicago raids; daycare used as gun stash house, police say
Body of missing 5-year-old boy found under bridge; stepmom arrested
$18,000 worth of candy stolen at McCormick Place
2 killed in Chicago as Memorial Day weekend begins
Man pleads no contest to raping 5-year-old girl, gets house arrest
Fleetwood Mac pop-up bar bewitches Chicago
Amazon: Echo device sent conversation to family's contact
Show More
'TotalBiscuit,' popular gaming critic, dies at 33
Police: Person barricades self in South Shore store with 'bag containing knives'
AMBER ALERT: NY search on for toddler after mother's body found
Fiat Chrysler warns 4.8M owners: Don't use the cruise
More News