Mother charged after daughter, 5, accidentally shot at Lansing party

A suburban mother has been charged with reckless conduct after being accused of accidentally shooting her 5-year-old daughter last month.Andrea Cunningham-Ellis of Griffith, Indiana surrendered to Lansing police on Wednesday. She has been charged with one felony count of reckless conduct.Police believe the mother was handling a gun during a party at the house in the 17700-block of Rosewood Drive on April 2 when the gun went off and injured her daughter who was sleeping at the time.The child has been released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries, police said.Cunningham-Ellis is expected to appear in bond court Friday.