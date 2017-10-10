Houston police are searching for a man they say robbed and assaulted a mother of three while she was walking to her car at IKEA.Stephanie Anguiano said she was attacked around 6 p.m. Sunday when the sun was still out and the parking lot was packed.She had her cell phone in her hand and was wearing a purse around her shoulder."When I was getting in the car, I took it off and that's when he came behind and grabbed the purse," she explained. "He grabbed the strap, and that's when the strap let go."Anguiano's purse strap snapped in two, and that's when she says her attacker's face changed."I just remember his face angry that I was fighting back and that's when he raised his arm and started swinging with the gun," she said. "The whole side of the gun just kept hitting me and hitting me and I didn't let go."She handed over her cell phone but never gave up her purse."They're taking your identity when they take a woman's purse," Anguiano said.She said the man got away, jumping into a grey Nissan Altima with three other men."My vision was blurred when it happened. I couldn't see license plates, nothing," she said.IKEA has not yet responded to a request for comment.