  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Mother of college student shot on West Side calls for ceasefire

EMBED </>More Videos

While her daughter Imani Williams recovers from a gunshot wound at Stroger Hospital, LaShawn Allen made an emotional plea for a cease fire on Mother's Day Weekend. (WLS)

Sarah J. Schulte
CHICAGO (WLS) --
While her daughter Imani Williams recovers from a gunshot wound at Stroger Hospital, LaShawn Allen made an emotional plea for a cease fire on Mother's Day Weekend.

"Let's stop the killing even for a couple days for Imani Williams. Let's just put the guns down, let's just have some peace in the City of Chicago," said Allen

Williams, 19, was shot while visiting friends on the city's West Side a week ago.

"No mother ever wants to wake up hearing that their daughter has been shot," Allen said.

Williams was raised in the western suburbs. Her parents say they warned their daughter about dangerous parts of the city.

Williams is a Freshman at The College of DuPage. Speaking from her hospital bed, she said she had never heard a gunshot before until she was shot.

"I thought it was fireworks because I'm not used to hearing any shooting and that kind of stuff," Williams said.

Williams said she was standing near the trunk of her car at the corner of Homan and Gladys when she heard three quick pops. She has no idea who fired the gun.

"I didn't quite realize I got shot until a couple seconds later 'cause I stood by my trunk in shock. I kinda crawled back to my car," said Williams

Shot in the abdomen, Williams is expected to recover. Her mother realizes how lucky she is.

"I'm going to have a nice Mother's Day because my daughter is alive and I celebrate her. A lot of mothers don't get this opportunity," Allen said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingteen shotchicago violenceChicagoEast Garfield ParkWillowbrook
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
College of DuPage student 1 of 2 shot at West Side party
Top Stories
9 CPS schools among best high schools in Illinois, report says
Scattered showers Wednesday evening, severe storms possible
Police: Michigan search area is gravesite for bodies of missing teen girls
Woman sexually assaulted outside her Uptown apartment building
9-pound Chihuahua killed by coyote in Deerfield backyard
'This is stupid!' Brawl breaks out at charity cornhole tournament
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at Niles laundry business
No charges for former Evanston teacher accused of sexual abuse
Show More
Liquid chocolate highway spill solidifies into sticky mess
Girl, 15, shot to death in Englewood
'Tiniest Listing' campaign seeks to help NICU babies at Stroger Hospital
Girl, 6, dies after fall from window; may have been jumping on bed
More News