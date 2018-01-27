Mother of teen beaten at Morgan Park High School seeks answers

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chicago mother spoke out Saturday after her daughter was attacked at Morgan Park High School Friday. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago mother is speaking out after her daughter was beaten by her classmates at Morgan Park High School Friday afternoon.

A cell phone video of the incident shows the altercation between sophomore Ashley Neely and several other students.

In the video, one person approaches Ashley at her locker before another girl throws a punch. A larger brawl quickly breaks out, with several people trying to kick, hit or stomp on Ashley.

"When I seen that video and her being stomped like that, she could've died from that," said Ashley's mother, Stacy Hart. "This is like mob action, this you know, a gang attack. And you know my daughter could have died if they kept stomping her like that."

Ashley told her mother the fight started because she had "liked" a social media post from another girl's boyfriend.

"This is school, this is a place where you are supposed to be learning," Hart said. "You know this kind of senseless nonsense about a post on social media shouldn't be on your mind where a place you should be receiving education."

The Chicago Public School District told ABC7 in a statement that "the unacceptable conduct in this video does not represent the values of the district."

Hart said Ashley suffered major bruising all over her body, a swollen eye, and knots on her head.

"Luckily security was there...because if this was walking home or someplace else, she may not be here, there may not have been nobody around to stop it," Hart said. "Only the other kids with the phones recording and they would have recorded her death."

CPS officials said they are investigating the incident, but Hart said that more needs to be done.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
brawlschool fightfightchicago public schoolsChicagoMorgan Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
17-foot python bites girl, 4, at Schaumburg outdoors expo
WATCH: Lincoln Park Zoo lion turns 8, makes mincemeat of model animals
Man charged with making false bomb threat in Little Italy incident
Man charged in robbery, fatal shooting in Belmont Cragin
Philly cheesesteaks found in several spots in Chicago area
Residents displaced after fire in Westmont condo building
TCF Bank branch robbed in Elk Grove Village
Show More
Man convicted for trying to kill estranged wife's boyfriend in Aurora
Lawsuit: Rapper Nelly sexually assaulted 2 women in UK
Suspect in Nevada child's death arrested in Chicago
Memorial held to mark anniversary of unsolved Naperville murder
More News
Top Video
PHOTOS: Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
Philly cheesesteaks found in several spots in Chicago area
Heart and Soul January 27, 2018
17-foot python bites girl, 4, at Schaumburg outdoors expo
More Video