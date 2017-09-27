Naperville woman guilty in stabbing death of 2 children

A suburban Chicago woman was found guilty Monday of the 2012 fatal stabbing her 7-year-old son and a 5-year-old girl she was babysitting.Elzbieta Plackowska, 45, formerly of Naperville, was found guilty in a bench trial that lasted about two weeks.Plackowska was convicted on 12 counts, including 10 counts of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.Both the prosecution and the defense agreed this was among the most horrific crimes they have seen. Plackowska's defense maintained she was insane when she committed the murders, but the judge was not convinced."She loved them. There is no way she could do this to them if she knew what she was doing," argued defense attorney Kristen Nedval.But DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin used Plackowska's own statements to investigators following her arrest to argue against the insanity plae."There is no better evidence than the defendant's own words: 'I'm not supposed to, but I have to.' Those are the most important words she said. She knew what she was doing was wrong," he said.Prosecutors said Plackowska killed her son to get back at her husband, a trucker who spent time traveling away from home. Police said they found the children in a blood-spattered bedroom where prosecutors said Plackowska forced them to kneel and pray before stabbing them as they begged for their lives.Plackowska faces a sentence of life in prison. The judge agreed she may have been mentally ill and suffering from a psychotic episode at the time of the murders, but also said he believes she knew what she was doing was wrong.