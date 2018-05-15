New chief of police oversight talks about COPA's goals

It's been about nine months since the launch of a new agency that investigates Chicago police misconduct.Sydney Roberts, the chief administrator of Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability - or COPA, joined ABC7 News This Morning to talk about the agency's new goals and its role with regard to police reform.COPA will host community hours every third Tuesday of the month, where the public can ask questions. They will be held at the Chicago Public Library's South Shore branch, located at 2505 East 73rd Street in Chicago, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The next sessions will be held on May 15, June 19 and July 17.