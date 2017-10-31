NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

New York City rampage: What we know about the suspect

(Photo/@Illmaticnyc via Instagram)

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City --
Details are emerging about the suspect who police say mowed down pedestrians in the bike lane of the West Side Highway in what is being investigated as a terror attack.

Multiple law enforcement officials tell ABC News that the suspect in custody is identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who had a driver's license from Tampa, Florida.

Authorities believe he rented a white pickup truck from Home Depot and drove it into the bicycle path along the West Side Highway at Houston Street at 3:05 p.m. Police say he drove southbound, striking several pedestrians and bicyclists, before crashing into a school bus at Chambers Street, injuring two adults and two children.

He then exited the vehicle brandishing a paintball gun and a pellet gun and was shot by a police officer and taken into custody. Authorities say he came to the United States seven years ago from Uzbekistan under what is called the Diversity Visa Program, which offers a lottery for people from countries with few immigrants in America. Sources tell ABC News that in addition to an address in Tampa, he also lived in Ohio and most recently, in Paterson, New Jersey.

Eyewitness News obtained video taken by a Stuyvesant High School student that shows the driver running erratically around in the street, in between passing cars, dressed in dark clothing and carrying the weapons.

RELATED: Witnesses describe terrifying scene after West Side Highway incident
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
terror attackterrorismpedestrian injuredpedestrian killedpedestrian strucknyc bike path rampageu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
8 dead in rampage, truck attack on NYC bike path
NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE
Trump tweets after NYC rampage: 'Another attack by a very sick and deranged person'
Facebook activates Safety Check following New York incident
More nyc bike path rampage
Top Stories
8 dead in rampage, truck attack on NYC bike path
Elgin man charged in mother's murder after body parts found in lagoon
Suspect shoots himself in penis after West Pullman robbery
Maggots found in child's diaper, couple charged
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Barack Obama kicks off Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago
State senator from Chicago accused of sexual harassment
Mom admits choking, beating son before boy killed himself
Show More
Fifth Third Bank branch robbed in Orland Park
Inconsistencies cast doubt on harrowing tale of sea survival
Check sex offender registry ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating, AG says
Apple engineer fired after daughter posts video about unreleased iPhone X
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
Weiners Circle revives McDowell's for Halloween
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
More Photos