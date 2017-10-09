Newborn girl's death ruled homicide, medical examiner says

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A newborn girl's death was ruled a homicide Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

The baby, 1-month-old Toriella Turpin, was found unresponsive Saturday morning in the 6700-block of South East End, police said.

She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:45 a.m.

The medical examiner said Turpin died of blunt force injuries to the head.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said they are investigating the incident, but had no other information Sunday evening.

Area Central detectives are investigating the homicide.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homicidebaby deathSouth ShoreChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Decomposing body found after East Chatham fire
Missing kid left near coyote-infested alley as punishment
5 dead, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
Man sues MLB, Cubs after going blind from foul ball to eye at Wrigley
5 wanted for assault, robbery of NU student at Chicago campus
Three-second GIF causes huge online backlash for Dove
Heightened security in place as Cubs return for Game 3 of NLDS
U of C professor wins Nobel prize in economics
Show More
VIDEO: Irate 68-year-old man clings to moving school bus
American Galen Rupp wins Chicago Marathon
Pence leaves NFL game early over anthem protest
White House releases long list of demands for DACA fix
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
More Photos