A newborn girl's death was ruled a homicide Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.The baby, 1-month-old Toriella Turpin, was found unresponsive Saturday morning in the 6700-block of South East End, police said.She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:45 a.m.The medical examiner said Turpin died of blunt force injuries to the head.The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said they are investigating the incident, but had no other information Sunday evening.Area Central detectives are investigating the homicide.