NEWS

City makes $4 million in grant funding available to neighborhoods on South, West sides

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The city of Chicago has made $4 million available for people looking to spur business development in their neighborhoods.

The city is giving out grants up to $250,000 grants to support commercial projects.

This is only for the city's West, South and Southwest sides.

The money can be used for several things including roof repairs and new construction.

The city will start accepting applications online Monday and grants will be issued beginning this spring.

For more information, visit www.neighborhoodopportunityfund.com.
