1 dead after Albany Park house fire

A man has died after a house fire in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side of Chicago Monday morning.The Chicago Fire Department responded to the fire at about 3:10 a.m. and discovered a fire in the attic of a home in the 4700-block of North Harding Avenue, the fire department said.A man thought to be in his 20s was transported to a Swedish Covenant Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.Six people, four adults and two kids, were inside the house at the time of the fire. No one else was hurt.Authorities have not released the identity of the man.Neighbor Penny Phung said a large family stays in the home. She takes their kids to school and said they operate a business in the back of the house.Fire officials said the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.