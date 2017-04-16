1 killed, 31 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

One person has been killed and 31 others wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend, Chicago police said.Two men were standing in the 1300-block of South Fairfield Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood at about 2:27 a.m. Sunday when a male suspect shot them. One man was wounded in the head and back and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 19-year-old man was wounded to the left hand and transported to Mt. Sinai in stable condition.A 21-year-old man was wounded in the 2900-block of North Sheffield Avenue in the Lakeview neighborhood, police said. At about 1:15 a.m., a male suspect who had left a party later returned and opened fire and shooting the 21-year-old victim in the knees. A suspect has been arrested in the shooting.On the South Side, two people were shot Saturday around 10:30 p.m. near the 31st Street Beach. A 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were sitting in the 2800-block of Fort Dearborn Drive when they say they heard 'loud noises' and discovered they'd been shot, according to Chicago police.The man was shot in the right leg and the woman, in the right hand. Both are expected to be ok.At 2:31 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the left thigh while driving north in the 4200-block of North Pulaski on the Northwest Side, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.About 2:05 a.m., a 30-year old got into an argument with another male, who took out a handgun and fired shots in the 4800 block of South Princeton in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side. The man was shot in the face and took himself to Provident Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital.Shortly after midnight, a 14-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 1100-block of West 18th Street in the Pilsen neighborhood when two males approached him and fired shots, police said. He was shot in the right arm and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.A 15-year-old boy was shot in the face at 11:56 p.m. Saturday in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side. He was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle in the 4400-block of North Racine when he heard gunfire and realized he'd been shot in the right cheek, police said. The boy later showed up at Weiss Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.About 11:50 p.m., a the 21-year-old was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle in the 1800-block of South Western on the South Side when someone in a gray SUV fired shots, striking him in the right leg, police said. The man's condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.A 17-year-old girl was shot in the right leg at 11:38 p.m. in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. She was walking in an alley with a small group of people in the 6900-block of South Artesian when a person inside a dark-colored vehicle fired several shots, then drove away, police said. The girl was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said.Three men were shot about 11 p.m. in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. The group was standing on the sidewalk in the 600-block of East 79th Street when a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked up, pulled out a weapon and fired multiple shots, police said. The men, ages 25, 26 and 46, all suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The youngest man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, while the 26-year-old man was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The oldest man was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.About 10:45 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was standing outside when she was shot in the left leg in the 500-block of North Sawyer Avenue in the East Garfield park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. She was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.At 10:13 p.m. in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side, a 27-year-old man was driving a vehicle in the 9700-block of South Genoa when someone in a black SUV fired shots, striking him in the chest, back and left arm, police said. He drove to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park. The man was listed in serious condition and was transferred to Christ Medical Center.A 19-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the back about 9:35 p.m. in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, when three males walked by her and fired multiple shots in the 1200-block of Wets Touhy, police said. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was treated and released.About 9:20 p.m., three men were all shot while they were standing in the 5100-block of South Wood in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, police said. A 20-year-old was shot in the left ankle, and a 23-year-old man was shot in the right hand. They were both taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital. A third man, 29, was shot in the abdomen and taken in serious condition to St. Bernard Hospital.A 28-year-old man was shot about 9 p.m. in the South Deering neighborhood on the South Side. He was walking in the 9600-block of South Exchange Avenue when a group of males confronted him and someone shot him in the right leg before running away, police said. The man was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.At 8:23 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was shot in both legs and the ankle by a male wearing all black clothing in the 5500-block of West Rice Street in Austin, police said. She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where her condition was stabilized.Last weekend, seven men were killed and at least 28 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.