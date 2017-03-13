  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
1 shot, 1 run over in gang fight at Bedford Park Walmart, police say

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A person was in custody Monday afternoon after a shooting at the Walmart parking lot in southwest suburban Bedford Park, police said.

One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and another was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle, said Bedford Park Police Chief Daniel Godfrey.

The Walmart is located in the 7000-block of South Cicero Avenue.

Police said the people in two vehicles traveling on Cicero Avenue, were allegedly flashing gang signs to each other. The vehicles pulled into the Walmart parking lot, where one vehicle stopped and two people got out, police said. The driver of the other vehicle ran over one of them, police said, then there was gunfire, and the driver of the striking vehicle was shot at least once in the face.

Inside the store, there was chaos as employees and customers were trying to figure out what was going on.

"I was waiting for a cab. I saw people running, women running, men running, I was running, too," said shopper Angela Jernagin.

Customers and employees were told to go to the back of the store, some posting pictures on social media as they were trying to reach family members.
Eventually, police allowed everyone to leave. Some employees who were working later shifts came to check on their coworkers.

"A lot of them are shaken up," said employee David Pineda.
