NEWS

1-year-old girl found dead in Joliet Township

EMBED </>More News Videos

Night fell for a second day with a sign of 16-month-old Semaj Crosby, who went missing from her front yard in southwest suburban Joliet Township, police said. (WLS)

By , Michelle Gallardo and Liz Nagy
JOLIET TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) --
Investigators said 16-month-old Semaj Crosby was found dead late Wednesday night inside a home in southwest suburban Joliet Township.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., the Will County Sheriff's Office along with the FBI said they gained consent to search a home in the 309 block of Louis Road in Joliet Township. They said the attorney the family had obtained was also present. At approximately midnight, they found Semaj's body inside the home.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Thursday to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Semaj was last seen playing in her front yard with a group of six to eight other children, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. She was wearing a gray or pink long sleeved shirt with a picture of a cat on the front, dark blue jeans and was barefoot. Her hair was in multiple ponytails with white beads.

On Wednesday, Semaj's mother said she was going to take her daughter and her cousins for ice cream when their car wouldn't start. As they were trying to jump the car, they said they realized Semaj was missing. She just recently learned how to walk.

Over 100 police personnel from multiple jurisdictions as well as over 100 volunteers searched for Semaj Wednesday, officials said. Dive teams searched six ponds, including a retention pond at nearby construction, but found no trace of the girl.

The FBI reached out to Will County police to offer assistance and had asked anyone with any information about Semaj to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Police had been talking with her mother. They said the family had been cooperative.
Related Topics:
newsmissing girlmissing childrentoddlerJolietWill County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump agrees 'not to terminate NAFTA at this time'
Backyard chickens could soon be banned in the nation's capital
2-year-old survives being run over by 2 cars in China
More News
Top Stories
United to pay passengers up to $10K to give up seats
Police: Captive woman found crying in pit in neighbor's shed
Celtics beat Bulls 108-97, take 3-2 lead in series
Mom shares note from server that left her in tears
Police: Girl, 14, sexually abused on CTA bus in Logan Square
CTU: No strike May 1, will join May Day march
Check your piggy bank! Rare pennies worth $85,000
Show More
About 45 shots fired during Jack-in-the-Box robbery-shootout; suspect, 16, killed
VIDEO: Newborn holds own bottle at just 18 days old
Trump plan would cut taxes for companies - and people, too
11-year-old saves family by stabbing home intruder
Union says airport police name change to airport security is 'endangering public safety'
More News
Top Video
Road rage ended in truck driver's murder on I-88, prosecutors say
Man found unresponsive at Hyde Park hazmat situation
Grand Rapids police under fire for pointing guns at children
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video