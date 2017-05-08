Ten years after 16-year-old Blair Holt was shot on a CTA bus, students who didn't even know him know what happened to him.The Julian High School student was fatally shot on May 10, 1997 when Michael Pace was firing at his rival, instead hitting Holt and his friends."It's just as hard today as it was the day he died," said his mother Annette Nance-Holt.On Monday, Julian High School kicked off a week of peace events in honor of Holt, who had planned to study business in college and was an aspiring rapper.During a Monday event, all of the hands went up when asked who was affected by gun violence."To see those stories on the news, see those mothers, fathers crying. It hurts," said mother Annette Nance-Holt."That anger burns every day, not a day goes by that I don't think about what Blair would be doing right now," said father Ron Holt.Since his murder, Holt's parents have channeled their pain into action - working on numerous anti-violence initiatives and creating a scholarship fund to support Julian students.On Monday, the Holts announced four scholarships. They have given out 2-3 scholarships each year since their son's murder.The Holts said they want to give young people a chance."I tell his friends it would be kind of a disservice to Blair's spirit if they didn't do something with their lives," Ron Holt said.Other peace week events include discussions about how to reduce gun violence. A peace summit will be held on Tuesday. A street will be named in Holt's honor on Wednesday.