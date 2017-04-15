13 arrested in Berkeley, Calif., during dueling Trump rallies

Happening now on Daley Plaza. Crowd wants @POTUS to release his tax returns. #TrumpTaxReturn pic.twitter.com/5cwBBfAcao — Laura Podesta (@LauraPodesta7) April 15, 2017

Protesters walk during a rally to encourage the release of President Donald Trump's tax returns, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Thousands of people in about 150 cities joined Tax Day demonstrations on Saturday across the country -- including in Chicago, Mar-A-Lago and Washington, D.C. -- to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.In Berkeley, Calif., protests turned violent during classes between pro- and anti-Trump supporters. Thirteen people were arrested, police said.About 200 people were at Berkeley's Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park when several people started pushing each other. Dozens of police officers in riot gear were standing nearby and quickly arrested one man. Others were arrested as several fistfights broke out.Demonstrators have left the park and are walking on Berkeley streets while police closely follow them.The rally follows a March 4 confrontation planned by several of the same groups that left several people injured and led to arrests.In February, protesters threw rocks, broke windows and set fires outside the UC Berkeley's student union building, where then-Breitbart News editor and provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was set to speak. His presentation was cancelled.In Chicago, protesters gathered at Daley Plaza around 11 a.m., carrying signs saying "$how me the money" and "Release your taxes" in front of a giant inflatable chicken in the likeness of the president. More than 10,000 people responded on Facebook saying they were attending Tax March Chicago.After listening to speakers including Rev. Jesse Jackson and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-Chicago) began marching down Wacker Drive. A barricade and a line of police horses blocked off Wabash Bridge in order to prevent protesters from going to Trump Tower.Normally, by the end of tax filing season, the sitting president publicly releases his tax return, but there is no sign President Trump plans to follow that tradition. Right now, there is no law requiring the president to share their returns.The Chicago protest is joined by others around the nation.Celebrities and lawmakers joined a Tax Day demonstration in New York City, where protesters planned to march to Trump Tower to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.Comedian Sarah Silverman told The Associated Press that she feels "beholden to be an active citizen."Ilene Singh said she and her friend, Geraldine Markowitz, took a bus from New Jersey to join the crowd and "say we care" about Trump's taxes.Trump was the first major-party nominee in four decades to not release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don't care.Protesters say Americans deserve to know about Trump's potential conflicts of interest.President Donald Trump's motorcade took a circuitous route back to Mar-A-Lago after he spent Saturday morning at his golf course, avoiding Tax Day protesters headed toward his Palm Beach estate.Several hundred protesters marched across the bridge that divides West Palm Beach and Palm Beach, chanting and hoisting signs that read "Don the Con," ''Go back to New York," ''Show your taxes!" and "Show me the money!"He was the first major-party nominee in four decades to not release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don't care.Protesters say Americans deserve to know about Trump's potential conflicts of interest.WLS-TV contributed to this report