14-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 13-year-old

FREEPORT, Texas --
Freeport police confirm a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy.

Juan Borja, an eighth grader at Freeport Intermediate School, was killed Wednesday night in the 1200 block of West 8th Street at Peppermint Park.

At 1:05 p.m. Thursday, police took a 14-year-old suspect into custody. He has been charged with manslaughter and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Police say Borja, the suspect and other juveniles were hanging out at the park when Borja pulled out a gun, loaded a round of ammunition and made a comment about playing Russian roulette.

The suspect pointed the gun at Borja, and fired it once, hitting Borja in the chest, killing him, according to police.

Police say the 14-year-old later hid the gun in a field. Investigators have recovered the weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson with Brazosport Independent School District sent ABC13 this statement:

"BISD is mourning the loss of one of our Freeport Intermediate students at this time. Our hearts are broken by this loss, and we extend our deepest sympathy to family and friends. Our District Crisis Intervention Team and other staff will be providing counseling services as needed for the students and staff members impacted by this tragedy.

If your child is struggling dealing with a difficult loss, please encourage them to seek help from a caring adult. Each Brazosport ISD campus has counselors available for our students. Do not hesitate to contact your campus counselors, administrators, or the Brazosport ISD Office at (979) 730-7000 if your child needs any assistance."

ORIGINAL STORY: Police 13-year-old boy fatally shot at Freeport Park
