15-year-old Gary girl found safe after Amber Alert

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --A 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe Tuesday afternoon in Gary, police said.
Chastinea Reeves was located at about 2:30 p.m., about a day after the Indiana State Police issued the Amber Alert.
On Tuesday, police did not disclose further details during a press conference.
Earlier, a memorial was set up outside the home where Reeves disappeared from early Monday morning.
"The next morning, when I was getting my children off to school, that's when everyone was saying they found her dead in her home," said Sharmalisa Anderson, who lives nearby. "I knew her, and that's really sad. She also has a 4 year old. I've known her for a long time. She didn't deserve that. No matter who did it, she didn't deserve that."
Authorities would only say that the teen went missing after her mother was the victim of a crime and that Reeves could be in "extreme danger."
Kelli McMillan, Reeves' aunt, said the frantic teen and her younger sister ran to her home in the 2000-block of Maine Street around 2 a.m. Monday and said someone hurt her mother.
"Two children came to my door a little after 2 a.m. and they said someone had come in, somebody had did something to their mom. So they came here," McMillan said. "She run out the back door when the police come. I just had to tell them she ran out the back door. She got out of here."
As her aunt picked up the phone to call 911, Reeves ran out the back door.