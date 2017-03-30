2 candidates with criminal records running for Markham mayor

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) --Municipal elections in several suburbs are next Tuesday. An interesting mayoral race is taking shape in south suburban Markham where one candidate with a criminal record is trying to get another candidate with a criminal record off the ballot.
It's the difference between a felony and misdemeanor. One is legal, one is not for candidates to hold public office.
With four people hoping to become Markham's next mayor, two of them have criminal records.
Ever since he wrote himself in as a candidate for mayor, Kenneth "Mojo" Muldrow Jr. has been trying to write off one his opponents.
Muldrow said Roger Agpawa has no business running because he has a felony conviction on his record.
"Markham can't endure that type of loss to remove someone who shouldn't be there anyway," Muldrow said.
Muldrow said the financially-strapped suburb can't afford a legal fight if Agpawa wins and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx follows through on her promise to remove him from office.
The law states convicted felons are not eligible to be sworn in to office but, it is legal for someone who has a misdemeanor conviction.
Muldrow served 90 days in a federally regulated halfway house in the 90's for a misdemeanor federal charge.
"The difference between mine and his, it doesn't stop me from taking the oath of office," Muldrow said.
Agpawa's 1999 felony conviction for mail fraud earned him probation. In an ABC 7 interview earlier this month, Agpawa was convinced he can legally serve as mayor.
"From my legal experts, my counsel, they have indicated that I can run and I can be elected, and it would be to the city council to swear me in," Agpawa said.
Perry Browley is trying to above the fray as the only other candidate on the ballot.
The 53-year-old father of four sons hopes his years working as a Jesse White Tumblers coach and his connections with Illinois' Secretary of State will help him bring resources to Markham.
"I'm not out there trying to hide anything about me all I ask them is to look at my record, I've been serving all my life," Browley said.
Despite his felony conviction, Agpawa has several endorsements from public officials.
He is currently the fire chief of nearby Country Club Hills.
Muldrow has been a Markham police officer for over 30 years and is the president of the Markham Park District.
Errol Powell is the fourth candidate and is a write-in.