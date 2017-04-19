Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash in the city's Armour Square neighborhood while responding to shooting that killed one person and injured another on the Chinatown feeder ramp, police said.Officials said the driver of a vehicle and his passenger were shot while on driving and crashed into another car. The passenger then jumped out and collapsed dead on the pavement.The wounded driver got out of the car and attempted to run away, but was found about a block away. The driver was shot in the arm and taken to a local hospital for treatment.The Chinatown feeder ramp is shut down for an investigation by Illinois State Police.Just blocks away, a 9th District Chicago Police squad car was involved in a crash at 31st and Shields which involved at least two other vehicles. Officials said two officers injured; one in serious condition and the other in good condition. They were taken to Stroger and Northwestern Memorial hospitals for treatment. None of the injuries are life threatening.