2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards, manhunt underway

Two Chicago police officers were shot in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two Chicago police officers were shot in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said two officers were shot during an encounter at 9:10 p.m. and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition and were adjusted to stable condition just after 10 p.m.

Police said one officer was shot in the arm and hip, the other officer was shot in the back.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene at West 43rd Street and South Ashland Avenue. The shots were fired from a moving vehicle.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson will meet the officers at the hospital. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel also went to the hospital with Johnson.



Police have set up a perimeter at 35th and Morgan as part of their manhunt. A police helicopter is also involved.

There are unconfirmed reports that an assault rifle has been found not too far from the scene, but police have not commented on those reports.

Witnesses said a flurry of gunfire erupted, as many as 30 shots, and some said it sounded like an assault rifle.

A witness who declined to give her name said she was waiting for a CTA bus on Ashland when she saw a wave of police cruisers speeding to the scene.

"They weren't messing around," she said. "I've seen shootings but I've never seen anything like that."

The shooting drew a massive police response as detectives investigated just past the entrance to the Old Union Stockyards.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
