2 found dead in Morton Grove home

Police said two people were found dead Wednesday inside a home in north suburban Morton Grove.Officers were called out to a house in the 8900-block of Meade Avenue to conduct a well-being check.A neighbor was concerned after noticing mail gathering in front of the home. The neighbor had not seen the people who live inside in some time, police said.The officers found two people dead in separate bedrooms. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.Investigators said there were no signs of criminal activity and there is no danger to the community.