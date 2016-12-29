  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

2 found dead in Morton Grove home

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) --
Police said two people were found dead Wednesday inside a home in north suburban Morton Grove.

Officers were called out to a house in the 8900-block of Meade Avenue to conduct a well-being check.

A neighbor was concerned after noticing mail gathering in front of the home. The neighbor had not seen the people who live inside in some time, police said.

The officers found two people dead in separate bedrooms. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

Investigators said there were no signs of criminal activity and there is no danger to the community.
Related Topics:
newsbody founddeath investigationMorton Grove
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Debbie Reynolds' Son Says Her Death 'Happened Very Gently'
Debbie Reynolds, Hollywood Legend and Mother of Carrie Fisher, Dies at 84
Putin Says Syria Cease-fire Deal Reached; Hostilities to End Friday
More News
Top Stories
Woman shot in South Shore vestibule
FedEx trucks hijacked on South Side
Water main break floods Northwest Side streets
Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Chicago repeals plastic bag ban, starts 7-cent bag tax on Feb. 1
North Riverside robbery suspect fatally shot by police identified
Show More
2 soldiers dead after helicopter crash
Chicago students home from Uganda after fatal bus crash
Chicago Bulls fulfill teen's wish with one-day contract and practice
WATCH LIVE: Bald eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
Missing New Jersey woman, great-granddaughter found alive in Virginia
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
More Photos