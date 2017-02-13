CHICAGO (WLS) --Two girls remain hospitalized Monday, as Chicago police hunt for the gunmen who put them there.
The girls, ages 11 and 12, were hurt in separate shootings about 30 minutes apart Saturday night police said and each each is in critical condition.
Takiya Holmes, 11, is on life support at Comer Children's Hospital. Relatives said she has not been responding to tests but doctors are planning on running more tests Monday.
"We're just praying and sitting by her bedside and talking to her and holding her hand. Family members are steadily coming in and prayers are steadily going up. So we're doing the best we can at this time," said Patsy Holmes, Takiya's grandmother.
On Saturday, Holmes was sitting in the backseat of a minivan with her mom and little brother in parkway gardens in the 6300-block of South King Drive at about 7:40 p.m. when she was hit by a bullet in the head, police said.
Police said she was not the intended target in the shooting. Takiya is a relative of community activist Andrew Holmes.
A second innocent child was also critically wounded in a separate shooting Saturday.
Kanari Bowers, 12, was shot in the head in the 1900-block of West 57th Street in the West Englewood neighborhood at around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
The Henderson Elementary School student was playing in the school's playground when she was shot.
"She was just playing basketball outside and I guess a car came up and got to shooting and shot her in the back of her head. She's fighting right. To be 12-years old, she's fighting," said Rochetta Tyler, Kanari's cousin.
Police said the area around 57th Street and Wolcott Avenue has recently become a hotbed of gang activity.
No one is in custody for either shooting. Both families are pleading for the shooters to turn themselves in.