NEWS

2 girls, ages 11 and 12, wounded in head in separate shootings on South Side

Kanari Bowers (left) and Takiya Holmes (right) (Family provided photos)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two girls, ages 11 and 12, were wounded in the head in separate shootings Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The 11-year-old girl was sitting in the backseat of a blue minivan in the 6300-block of South King Drive in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood when shots rang out at about 7:40 p.m., police said.

She was struck in the head and discovered by police who had arrived on scene to find out where the gunfire was coming from.

The girl was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said. Her grandmother identified her as Takiya Holmes and said she is not doing well.

"They are treating her as best as they can with all kind of aggressive measures that the hospital can do for her, but it's grim and we want prayers to go up for her. We want whoever saw what happened to tell the police," said Patsy Holmes, Takiya's grandmother.

Patsy Holmes was a research tech at the University of Chicago for more than 30 years, so she says her granddaughter is in good hands at Comer Children's Hospital.

The 12-year-old girl was wounded in the head in the 1900-block of West 57th Street in the West Englewood neighborhood at about 7:15 p.m., police said.

The girl, identified by family as Kanari Bowers, was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Family said Kanari is a student at Henderson Elementary School and was playing in a playground at the time of the shooting.

No one is in custody in either shooting.
Related Topics:
newschild shotChicagoParkway GardensWest Englewood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
11-year-old girl shot in the head on South Side
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Woman fatally struck by SUV on Lake Shore Drive
2 teens charged in North Side robbery spree
Anti-Abortion Rights Protests Target Planned Parenthood, Are Met With Counterprotests
More News
Top Stories
Boy, 11, killed in Englewood crash with CTA bus
Woman fatally struck by SUV on Lake Shore Drive
Man charged in murder of his wife in Orland Park
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
2 teens charged in North Side robbery spree
Gifts for Your Valentine
Woman killed, 3 others wounded in Austin shooting
Show More
Woman fatally shot by Chicago police in North Center ID'd
Democrats, advocates question ICE enforcement raids after hundreds of arrests
US investigators corroborate some aspects of the Russia dossier
Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination
Dozens protest outside a Chicago Planned Parenthood clinic
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Debut models at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
More Photos