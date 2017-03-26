NEWS

2 killed, 3 injured after SUV slams into building on West Side

Chicago police investigate a deadly crash after an SUV struck a building on the West Side. (Captured News)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people are dead and three others injured after a speeding SUV slammed into a building on the West Side, Chicago police said.

A Dodge Durango was travelling west in the 2600-block of West Fulton Street when it struck a building at about 4:50 a.m., police said.

Two women inside the SUV were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said. Fire officials said two men and a woman were injured and transported Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiescar into buildingChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
1 dead, 14 injured in shooting at Cincinnati nightclub
U.S. airstrike kills senior al Qaeda leader, Pentagon says
White House official: Trump aide leaving post
Emails between allegedly kidnapped teen and former teacher reveal 'romantic interest,' says DA
More News
Top Stories
14-year-old boy fatally shot in Austin
1 dead, 14 injured in shooting at Cincinnati nightclub
Electronics ban for some international flights now in effect
Vegas Strip reopens after gunman surrender, fatal shooting
Boy, 16, shot in University Village
Dozens of families displaced after fire at Woodstock apartment complex
Man fatally struck by semi in Chinatown
Show More
1.4M Illinois job seekers may have had personal data hacked
Elderly couple put on wrong plane
Canada man's last name ruled too 'misogynistic' for license plate
Rehab center moves patients to new Streeterville facility
Masked robbers at Las Vegas' Bellagio used sledgehammers, police believe
More News
Photos
US-born panda Bao Bao makes first public appearance in China
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
GALLERY: National Puppy Day photos from our Facebook fans
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
More Photos