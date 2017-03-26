2 killed, 3 injured after SUV slams into building on West Side

Two people are dead and three others injured after a speeding SUV slammed into a building on the West Side, Chicago police said.A Dodge Durango was travelling west in the 2600-block of West Fulton Street when it struck a building at about 4:50 a.m., police said.Two women inside the SUV were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said. Fire officials said two men and a woman were injured and transported Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.The Chicago Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.